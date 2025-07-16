Partly Cloudy 90°

Teen Shot Dead Outside Stafford County Apartment Complex, Two Minors Arrested, Sheriff Says

A 19-year-old was shot and killed outside a Virginia apartment complex — and now two teens are behind bars.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
The deadly encounter was reported shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday, July 15, in the England Run Apartments Subdivision in South Stafford, the sheriff's office announced.

Deputies rushed to the scene around 10:56 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls about shots fired, and when they arrived, they found the teen victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies immediately began rendering aid, but it was too late — the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

"Despite their efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene," a Stafford County Sheriff's Office spokesperson stated. "Out of respect for the family, the victim’s name is not being released."

Detectives worked around the clock, officials said, and on Wednesday afternoon, two minors were arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting.

Investigators said that the deadly shooting was not a random act, though it remains under investigation. No details about the teen shooters was released by the sheriff's office.

