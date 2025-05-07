Teen Killed In Spotsylvania Shooting May Have Been Victim Of TikTok Prank Gone Wrong: Reports

Tyler Chase Butler, 27, of Spotsylvania, was arrested on Tuesday, May 6, and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a weekend shooting that left one teen dead and another wounded during a reported break-in.

Deputies say Butler opened fire on three intruders around 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 3, at a home near McKenzie Lane, after calling 911 to report a burglary in progress.

Michael Bosworth Jr., 18, was shot and later died at the hospital. A second suspect — a juvenile — was treated for minor injuries and released.

A third teen suspect was not injured. Their names were withheld due to their ages.

However, some of Bosworth's friends are now claiming that they were recording a late-night prank for a TikTok video before the deadly shooting, NBC Washington and other outlets reported.

The injured teen told NBC that they weren't breaking in to steal anything; instead, they were recording ding-dong ditch pranks for the social media videos, running away after ringing the homeowner's bell.

According to the report, the uninjured teen corroborated that story and shared similar videos from the fateful night.

Butler was charged with malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. The shooting remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.