Teen Killed During Spotsylvania Home Invasion — Now the Shooter Faces Murder Charge: Sheriff

Tyler Chase Butler, 27, of Spotsylvania County, was arrested on Tuesday, May 6, and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a weekend shooting that left one teen dead and another wounded during a reported break-in.

Deputies say Butler opened fire on three intruders around 3 a.m. Saturday, May 3, at a home near McKenzie Lane, after calling 911 to report a burglary in progress.

Michael Bosworth Jr., 18, was shot and later died at the hospital. A second suspect — a juvenile — was treated for minor injuries and released.

A third juvenile suspect was not injured. Their names were withheld due to their ages.

In addition to murder, Butler is charged with malicious wounding and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has not said what prompted the new charges as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office directly.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.