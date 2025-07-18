Teen Inside Family Home During Apparent Murder-Suicide In Virginia, Police Say (Developing)

Deputies were called just after 9 a.m. on July 19 to a home on Midhurst Court in Sumerduck, where they found two people shot dead, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

“A Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy was first to arrive and located two deceased persons from an apparent murder suicide,” the sheriff’s office confirmed.

A teenager was inside the home at the time of the shooting, officials said. The teen was not hurt and was treated at the scene by Fauquier Fire and Emergency Services.

The case remains under investigation as detectives work to confirm the circumstances.

No names or additional details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

