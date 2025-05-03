Teen Burglar Shot Dead By Spotsylvania Homeowner During Break-In, Sheriff Says

Michael Bosworth Jr., 18, was shot and killed around 3 a.m. after breaking into a residence near McKenzie Lane in Spotsylvania County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a residential burglary in progress, where the resident had fired shots at intruders inside the home.

Two people were hit.

Bosworth was taken to the hospital, where he died. A second suspect — a juvenile — was treated for minor injuries and released.

A third juvenile was not injured.

Their names are being withheld due to age.

As of Saturday afternoon, no charges had been filed as the sheriff’s office continues investigating the circumstances surrounding the deadly incident.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” authorities said. “No additional information is available at this time.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

