Deputies and EMS crews were called to Crabtree Falls in Lovingston on Saturday, May 24, for a report of two hikers who had fallen from the trail and into the water, officials said.

When Nelson County deputies arrived, they found one of the hikers, Keturah Hendricks, clinging to a rock in the river to avoid being swept away.

Deputies were able to climb down a 75-foot embankment and used a 30-foot "dog lead" to pull her safely out of the water.

About an hour later, EMS teams located the second hiker, Taniya Flowers, who had fallen an additional 150 feet to a lower set of waterfalls.

Rescue teams were able to retrieve her and bring her to an ambulance at the entrance to the park.

Despite life-saving efforts, Flowers was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. by a physician from UVA Medical Center, officials said.

Both women were from Virginia Beach. Flowers’ family has been notified, officials said. No additional information has been released.

