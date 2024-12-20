A member of the Fredericksburg Police Department on patrol on Friday, Dec. 13 in the 1100 block of Carl D. Silver Parkway, spotted a suspicious vehicle matching the description of one recently reported stolen.

According to officials, upon stopping the car, the officer identified the driver as Tamburr Johnson, 33, of Spotsylvania, who had an open warrant out for her arrest.

A search of the car and Johnson yielded illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

After being taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, a further search revealed that Johnson had hidden additional narcotics on her, police said.

Johnson was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and bringing narcotics into a jail facility.

She was held on a $3,000 bond, with additional charges pending the results of lab testing.

