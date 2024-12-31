Tailgating Fredericksburg Police Cruiser Lands Wanted Maryland Man In Stafford County Jail: PD

Berwyn Heights resident Juan Segovia Chicas was arrested over the weekend by deputies following a drunk driver complaint that was called in on Friday night.

Deputies from the sheriff's office responded shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 27 to a stretch of Richmond Highway, where they spotted a Toyota heading north that was driving in two lanes - and also tailgating a Fredericksburg Police cruiser.

During the subsequent traffic stop, officials say that Chicas "had heavy signs of intoxication," a revoked license due to a previous DUI offense, and was also wanted out of Fairfax.

The 47-year-old was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

Driving under the influence;

Second offense refusal;

Driving while revoked.

Chicas was also served on the outstanding warrant and held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.