Police say that Stafford resident Ashton Faircloth was driving a 1997 Lexus ES300 south on I-95 when he swerved to avoid slower moving traffic, losing control, and striking a Kensworth tractor-trailer being driven by Frank Tandoh, 43, of Dumfries.

The crash was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9 on I-95 while Tandoh was on the job.

Tandoh was airlifted to VCU Health, where he has been treated since for life-threatening injuries.

According to Tandoh's brother, the father of two's wife recently arrived from Ghana, and the crash "not only put his life on the line but has also plunged his family into a dire financial crisis."

"His wife, who recently arrived from Ghana, has relied on Frank as the sole breadwinner, working tirelessly as a truck driver to provide for his family," Michael Amoako wrote in a GoFundMe for the family.

"With Frank now fighting for his life, there is no income coming in, and his wife is struggling to meet their basic needs."

While Tandoh continues to battle for his life, thousands of dollars have been raised through his brother's GoFundMe set up for his wife and kids.

"We are immensely grateful for the power of prayer in this trying time," he wrote. "However, I am reaching out to you not only for prayers but also for financial support to help this family navigate such an unimaginable season of hardship.

"Every dollar donated will go directly towards Frank's medical expenses and support his family as they cope with this overwhelming crisis."

