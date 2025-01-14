Student Caught With Guns, Drugs In Vehicle Parked At High School In Spotsy: Sheriff

The trouble began when school officials noticed a car parked without a permit on Jan. 14, prompting further investigation.

Working with the School Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the building, members of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office tracked down the vehicle, which belonged to a student in class.

Upon approaching the car, a strong odor of marijuana was detected, prompting a larger probe.

The student, identified as 18-year-old Darius Anderson of Spotsylvania, admitted there were firearms inside after being pulled from class.

A subsequent search confirmed the presence of two guns and marijuana, according to the sheriff's office.

Anderson was arrested on multiple charges, including:

Possession of marijuana on school property;

Possession of a concealed weapon;

Two counts of felony possession of a firearm on school property.

He was booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a secured bond.

“This case highlights the partnership between school administrators and the School Resource Officer,” Major D.L. Myrick stated, emphasizing the importance of vigilance in school safety. “If you see something, say something.”

The investigation is ongoing.

