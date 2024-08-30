Stafford Driver Attempting To Run Woman Over Near Heritage Trail In Custody, Police Say

Stafford resident Anthony Pittman was taken into custody on Friday following an incident that played out on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, at around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers were called to the 400 block of Riverside Drive, where a woman reported that a man was attempting to run her down, though his efforts were thwarted when he struck a mile post marker on the Heritage Trail.

The man - later identified as Pittman - then fled the area in the U-Haul.

During the subsequent investigation, Pittman was identified as the suspect, and the department announced on Friday afternoon that he has been taken into custody.

Pittman was wanted for:

Attempted aggravated malicious wounding;

Reckless driving with the intent to injure;

Destruction of property;

Protective order.

The incident remains under investigation.

