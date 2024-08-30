Overcast 78°

Stafford Driver Attempting To Run Woman Over Near Heritage Trail In Custody, Police Say

A man wanted for using a U-Haul in an attempt to run over a woman on a Virginia trail has been arrested, authorities announced.

Anthony L. Pittman Jr

 Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Police
Stafford resident Anthony Pittman was taken into custody on Friday following an incident that played out on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, at around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 29, officers were called to the 400 block of Riverside Drive, where a woman reported that a man was attempting to run her down, though his efforts were thwarted when he struck a mile post marker on the Heritage Trail. 

The man - later identified as Pittman - then fled the area in the U-Haul.

During the subsequent investigation, Pittman was identified as the suspect, and the department announced on Friday afternoon that he has been taken into custody.

Pittman was wanted for: 

  • Attempted aggravated malicious wounding;
  • Reckless driving with the intent to injure;
  • Destruction of property;
  • Protective order.

The incident remains under investigation.

