Spotsy ‘Stowaway’ Wanted In Stafford Caught Hiding Inside RV Compartment: Sheriff

A wanted man from Spotsylvania tried — and failed — to elude deputies in Stafford County by stashing himself like a suitcase in the underbelly of a recreational vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday, April 21, at Corbin’s RV on King’s Highway, where 39-year-old William Acors was reportedly spotted, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Acors, wanted on a capias out of Stafford, had a history of fleeing law enforcement, so deputies quickly set up a perimeter and began a detailed sweep of the business.

One deputy started checking RV luggage compartments one by one. It didn’t take long.

“Within the second compartment Deputy Steinway searched, he located a man hiding face down,” the sheriff’s office said. That "luggage rider" turned out to be Acors — and his hiding spot couldn’t save him.

Acors was detained at the scene and searched.

Deputies say they found suspected controlled substances on him. He was served on his outstanding warrant and booked into the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he’s being held without bond.

Additional narcotics charges are pending.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.