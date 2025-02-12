Overcast 34°

Spotsy Schools Closed For Third Straight Day On Thursday

For the third straight day, schools in Spotsylvania will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 13 as the region continues to dig out from the storm earlier this week.

Roads are still treacherous in parts of Virginia.

 Photo Credit: Stafford County Sheriff
Zak Failla
Parents were sent scrambling on Wednesday when officials announced that classes were again canceled due to the inclement weather in the region.

According to the school system, 12-month employees are on a Code 2 delay and will report two hours late as safety permits. Essential personnel are expected to report at designated times.

Additionally, all school-sponsored activities, including student externships, have been canceled.

No further details on the closure were immediately provided.

