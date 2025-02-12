Spotsy Schools Closed For Third Straight Day On Thursday

Parents were sent scrambling on Wednesday when officials announced that classes were again canceled due to the inclement weather in the region.

According to the school system, 12-month employees are on a Code 2 delay and will report two hours late as safety permits. Essential personnel are expected to report at designated times.

Additionally, all school-sponsored activities, including student externships, have been canceled.

No further details on the closure were immediately provided.

