Spotsy Motorcyclist Identified After Fatal Harley Crash: Sheriff

Deputies were called to the 5800 block of Stubbs Bridge Road around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, for a single-vehicle collision, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a 2018 Harley-Davidson driven by Robert Waltz, 65, of Spotsylvania, left the roadway, slammed into several trees, and came to a stop.

Waltz was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been notified, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

“The crash remains under investigation by the Traffic Reconstruction Unit,” officials said.

Sheriff Roger Harris added that the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office “extend their heartfelt condolences to Mr. Waltz’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

