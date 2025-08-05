Spotsy Man Killed Crossing Dark Highway; Furious Friend Beats Driver, Sheriff Says

Deputies responded around 2:55 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, to the 10400 block of Patriot Highway, where a pedestrian had been struck by a northbound vehicle, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, later identified as 41-year-old Quinton Howard of Spotsylvania, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His family has been notified, investigators noted.

According to the sheriff’s office, Howard and another man—both wearing dark clothing—tried to cross an unlit portion of the highway.

One stopped partway through, while Howard kept walking and was hit.

Following the crash, the other man allegedly ran to the car and assaulted the driver, who stayed at the scene and cooperated with deputies.

He later needed medical attention for injuries sustained in the attack, the sheriff’s office said.

The Traffic Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the fatal incident.

