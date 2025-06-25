Spotsy Dad Fled With Kids In Car Before Crash, Barricade, Sheriff Says

Deputies responded to a dispute on Tuesday, June 24, in the 4600 block of Patriot Highway, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, they discovered the man involved — identified as Rodney Ellis, 29 — was wanted by another jurisdiction.

When deputies tried to take Ellis into custody, he assaulted one of them and took off on foot, officials said. He then entered a parked vehicle belonging to a relative and fled the scene with his three young children inside the car.

Out of concern for the children's safety, deputies did not pursue the vehicle.

Instead, units were sent directly to Ellis’s home. When they arrived, they found the vehicle had crashed into the fence on the property.

Deputies established a perimeter and began calling out to the children. All three exited the home safely and were in good health, the sheriff’s office said.

Ellis remained inside. After giving multiple commands to surrender and warning he would be apprehended by a K9, Ellis came out and was taken into custody without further incident.

Ellis was charged with:

Assault on law enforcement;

Obstruction of justice with force;

Misdemeanor eluding;

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Three counts of child endangerment;

Felony hit-and-run;

Felony driving revoked for a previous DUI;

Failure to appear for a traffic offense in Colonial Heights.

“The peaceful resolution of this incident was made possible through the seamless coordination and professionalism of the deputies and personnel involved,” the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“We commend the incredible bravery of the three children, who made the courageous decision to exit the residence and seek safety.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.