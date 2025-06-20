Small Plane Crashes In Virginia Field After Engine Failure, Police Say

The crash happened at shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, near Spotswood Furnace Road in Spotsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Investigators said the single-propeller aircraft had just departed from Shannon Airport when it experienced engine issues and was forced to make an emergency landing in a nearby field.

There were two people on board, both of whom suffered minor injuries, state police confirmed.

A photo from the crash scene shows the aircraft belly-down in a grassy field, its wing visibly damaged and canopy popped open.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.