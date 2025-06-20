Fair 86°

Small Plane Crashes In Virginia Field After Engine Failure, Police Say

A small plane crash-landed in a Virginia field after suffering engine trouble shortly after takeoff, authorities said.

The aftermath of the plane crash in Spotsylvania County.

 Photo Credit: Virginia State Police
The crash happened at shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, near Spotswood Furnace Road in Spotsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Investigators said the single-propeller aircraft had just departed from Shannon Airport when it experienced engine issues and was forced to make an emergency landing in a nearby field.

There were two people on board, both of whom suffered minor injuries, state police confirmed.

A photo from the crash scene shows the aircraft belly-down in a grassy field, its wing visibly damaged and canopy popped open.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

