Slurring School Bus Driver Arrested For DUI With Students On Board In Virginia, Sheriff Says

Deputies in Hanover County were called to Laurel Meadow Elementary School around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, where there was a report of a bus driver possibly experiencing a medical issue.

When deputies arrived, they found 68-year-old Danny Ray Spence, of Henrico, showing signs of impairment, including slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on him, according to the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that Spence had already driven part of his route before a school aid noticed something was wrong. The aid took over and safely returned the bus to the school with all students onboard, officials said.

Spence was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital as a precaution for any possible medical issue and later arrested following his release.

He was charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment. He is currently being held at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office is working with Hanover County Public Schools to identify and notify the parents of students who were on the bus.

It remains under investigation.

