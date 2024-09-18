Sleepy Man No Stranger To DUIs Busted For Number Seven Outside Fredericksburg Hotel: Sheriff

No stranger to law enforcement, 35-year-old Hassan Naeem is facing yet another DUI offense in the past 10 years after getting behind the wheel and subsequently taking a leisurely nap with a Mike's Hard Lemonade before he was stirred by responding deputies.

First responders were called at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15 to the hotel at 20 Sanford Drive in Fredericksburg, where a caller advised that an intoxicated guest had stumbled his way to an SUV and got in the front seat.

He did not make it far.

When a deputy arrived at Holiday Inn to investigate the claim, they found Naeem fast asleep in the SUV - which was still running - snuggling up with the hard lemonade that was next to him.

Investigators made note that at the time the deputy arrived, the vehicle was in drive, and the only thing preventing it from rolling forward was Naeem's foot on the brake, which ostensibly was the only thing preventing the vehicle from rolling forward.

Deputies were able to wake up Naeem; but only temporarily, as he dozed back off while they were investigating the incident. The second call hit home; however, and he was asked to throw the SUV in park and exit the vehicle.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, Naeem had signs of intoxication and happened to believe that he was, in fact, in Georgia, not Virginia.

When he realized he was not in the Peach State, some harsh realizations began forming for Naeem, who reportedly advised deputies that he "would never pass" a Standardized Field Sobriety Test.

He would know.

Further investigation found that this was not the man's first rodeo, and he actually had seven previous offenses for similar incidents.

Naeem was charged with felony consecutive driving under the influence within 10 years, second offense refusal, as well as, drinking while driving. He's settled in at the jail pending his next court appearance.

