Shoplifting Suspect Caught Returning To Fetch Dog Left Behind At Target: Fredericksburg Police

A shoplifting suspect's hasty getaway from a Virginia Target store took an unexpected turn after she left her dog behind in the parking lot, leading to her arrest when she returned to claim the pet.

On Tuesday, Dec. 19, officers in Fredericksburg responded to a shoplifting call at Target after Loss Prevention staff reported seeing a woman - later identified as Locust Grove resident Danielle Robinson - pushing an unpaid bicycle out the door and into a waiting vehicle.

In the rush to escape, the 44-year-old woman left behind a dog, which had jumped out of the car during the commotion.

Hours later, police say that Robinson called the store to ask about her dog and was informed it was safe with an employee. When she arrived to pick up the animal, an officer was waiting there to take her into custody.

Robinson was charged with shoplifting, and during her arrest, police said she discarded drug paraphernalia. Additional charges are pending further investigation and lab results.

Robinson was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond and the dog was safely handed over to a family member without incident.

