Shooting Suspect Surrenders In Fredericksburg Teen Attack; Accomplice Apprehended: Police

Camron Robinson, 20, of King George County, was arrested on Monday, June 30, one week after a shooting in the 1100 block of Central Park Boulevard that left a teen hospitalized, according to Fredericksburg Police.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, June 23, police said. Officers were called to the scene after a 911 caller reported a shooting injury.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The teen was taken to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition.

According to investigators, two young, Black men were seen at the scene.

One of the suspects was later identified as Robinson, while the second is a juvenile, police said.

The department said Robinson has been charged with:

Aggravated malicious wounding;

Discharge of firearm in public place;

Use or display of firearm in commission of a felony.

Also arrested was Nevaeh Minor, 19, of Spotsylvania, police said. She is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and accessory after the fact.

A teen also linked to the shooting has not been apprehended as of Tuesday, July 1. Both Robinson and Minor are being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.