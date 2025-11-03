‘She Shows Up for Everyone’: Virginia Woman Rebuilding After Apartment Fire

The blaze broke out Friday night, Oct. 31, in the attic space above Cheryl Lynne’s apartment, according to a post from Lora Jackle, who is organizing relief efforts for her friend.

“Blessedly, neither Cheryl nor her dog Chloe was home,” Jackle wrote. “No one who was inside the building was hurt, but the origin of the fire was the building's attic space directly above Cheryl's apartment, making her apartment and most of the contents a total loss.”

While several neighbors were able to salvage belongings and move into new units, Cheryl’s apartment — located directly under the source of the blaze — was destroyed.

“Even if things like medication could be recovered, they were not safe for consumption due to the burnt chemicals of all of the insulation and roofing that cover her entire apartment,” Jackle said.

Photos from the scene show charred insulation, collapsed drywall, and blackened ceilings throughout the space.

Nearly all of Cheryl’s possessions were lost in the fire.

Despite the devastation, Jackle said her friend has remained calm and gracious — the same qualities she’s shown others in their moments of crisis.

“Anyone who knows Cheryl knows that in times of crisis, she shows up for each and every one of us,” Jackle wrote. “Using her ‘social worker voice’ and her calm presence, she is always willing to give you the literal sweatshirt off her back.”

The fire has left Cheryl displaced while her building undergoes reconstruction, which could take up to a year.

She has access to a temporary apartment and is accepting donated household items such as furniture, tables, and kitchen supplies to help her get through the coming months.

Jackle noted that Cheryl has been reluctant to accept financial help but acknowledged that “there are many up-front costs that may or may not ultimately be reimbursed by insurance.”

A GoFundMe campaign created by Jackle has raised nearly $5,000 toward its $8,000 goal to help with rebuilding expenses and essentials.

“Over the next few months, she will have many needs, but I wanted to start somewhere,” Jackle wrote. “If you know and love Cheryl and are wishing to help, thank you for loving her in this time.”

Those looking to donate can do so here.

As the holidays approach, the community’s support continues to grow — a reflection, Jackle said, of the compassion Cheryl has always shown others.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.