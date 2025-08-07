Shaun Boker, 39, is facing a host of charges after putting members of the Chesapeake Police Department through their paces during a late-night standoff that stretched into Thursday morning, officials say.

Officers were first called shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6 to the 500 block of Willow Bridge Court to investigate a reported domestic assault involving a man and woman inside an apartment in the area.

Upon arrival, officers were met by a woman shrieking for help from inside the building, and when they approached the apartment, Boker opened fire from behind the door, striking two who were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chesapeake Police SWAT teams were called to negotiate, with the standoff shutting down major roadways in the area.

Officers were ultimately able to make entry into the apartment and found the screaming woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Boker was identified as a suspect, and a BOLO was issued by the department for him, warning he was to be considered "armed and dangerous."

Boker was ultimately taken into custody the following morning shortly before 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 7 following a brief standoff with the Portsmouth Police Department,

He was transferred to Chesapeake Police detectives and charged with:

First degree murder;

Two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer;

Two counts of aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer;

Three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling.

The case remains under active investigation.

