Fair 36°

SHARE

Second Suspect Wanted For Deadly Downtown Fredericksburg Shooting Surrenders: Police (Updated)

A third person has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Tyler Lee Jones in Virginia.

Eric Costley

Eric Costley

 Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Police
Izaiah Jabbar Daniels (left) and Elijah Musgrove

Izaiah Jabbar Daniels (left) and Elijah Musgrove

 Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Police
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Spotsylvania resident Eric Costley, 23, joined suspects Elijah Musgrove, 22, and Izaiah Jabbar Daniels, 21, behind bars after being apprehended by investigators from the Fredericksburg Police Department on Friday, Dec. 20, authorities announced.

Police said the shooting, which occurred early on Dec. 14 in the 400 block of William Street, stemmed from an altercation between known parties.

Officers arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. and found Jones on Charles Street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Costley was arrested amid the ongoing investigation and charged with: 

  • Second-degree murder;
  • Using a firearm in the commission of a felony;
  • Aggravated malicious wounding.

All three were held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE