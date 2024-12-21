Second Suspect Wanted For Deadly Downtown Fredericksburg Shooting Surrenders: Police (Updated)

Spotsylvania resident Eric Costley, 23, joined suspects Elijah Musgrove, 22, and Izaiah Jabbar Daniels, 21, behind bars after being apprehended by investigators from the Fredericksburg Police Department on Friday, Dec. 20, authorities announced.

Police said the shooting, which occurred early on Dec. 14 in the 400 block of William Street, stemmed from an altercation between known parties.

Officers arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. and found Jones on Charles Street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Costley was arrested amid the ongoing investigation and charged with:

Second-degree murder;

Using a firearm in the commission of a felony;

Aggravated malicious wounding.

All three were held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. Check Daily Voice for updates.

