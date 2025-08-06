Scott L. Wilks, 60, of Culpeper, was arrested after he allegedly sparked a fight at a business on the 700 block of Nalles Mill Road and then took off — armed and intoxicated — before crashing into another vehicle, the Culpeper Police Department said.

Police were called around 8:40 p.m. after a fight broke out between two customers. Things quickly escalated.

After the physical altercation, Wilks allegedly went to his car, grabbed a gun, and fled the area before officers arrived. The other man left before police got there.

Officers soon spotted Wilks' vehicle and attempted to pull him over, officials said, but instead of stopping, Wilks took off, barreling toward Route 29, where police say he ran one car off the road and crashed into the back of another.

Despite the wreck, Wilks kept going — but didn’t get far.

Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office deputies intercepted him, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say he had only minor injuries. EMS treated Wilks and the people in the other car at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital for further care and released.

A firearm, ammunition, and other weapons were recovered from Wilks’ vehicle, police said.

Wilks is facing a long list of charges.

From the Culpeper Police Department, he's charged with:

Felony eluding;

DUI (misdemeanor);

Reckless driving (misdemeanor);

Possession of a concealed weapon (misdemeanor);

Refusal (misdemeanor).

From the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, he faces:

Felony hit and run;

Reckless driving (misdemeanor).

Wilks is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

