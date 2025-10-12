Bronx native Yordanys Rodriguez, 33, is behind bars in Chester, following an investigation by the Culpeper County Sheriff's Office into a botched scheme targeting an 82-year-old woman for $20,000.

Detectives say it started when the Virginia woman got a phone call from someone claiming to be an attorney named “Harvey Goldman,” who said her son had been locked up on serious charges and needed bail money fast.

In the background, a man could even be heard crying, supposedly her son — part of an elaborate setup that nearly convinced her to hand over everything.

“Luckily,” Sheriff Timothy W. Chilton said, “a family member was able to stop the victim from losing the money,” even though scammers used convincing tactics and fake names to create panic and urgency.

Detectives quickly discovered “Harvey Goldman” wasn’t just fake — he was dead.

The suspect had stolen the name of an actual attorney and used it to target vulnerable seniors. Investigators also learned that the same scam had been pulled before in Georgia.

Rather than back off, detectives decided to play along.

They continued the ruse long enough for the suspect to send a ride-share driver to pick up what he thought was cash and deliver it to Pennsylvania. The driver, authorities said, had no idea he was part of a scam and cooperated fully.

Culpeper investigators then contacted police in Chester, Pennsylvania, and — working together — identified the suspect as Rodriguez.

He was arrested by Chester City Police on unrelated charges, and during what officials described as a “brief struggle,” officers found he was carrying a New York City Police Sergeant’s badge and credentials, impersonating an officer.

Virginia authorities have charged Rodriguez with conspiracy to commit a felony and obtaining money by false pretenses.

He is being held in Pennsylvania until extradition to Culpeper County.

“This is a very elaborate and convincing scheme that targets the elderly,” the sheriff’s office said. “We encourage anyone who feels like they may be a victim of a scam to contact our office for guidance.”

Sheriff Chilton didn’t hold back on how he feels about it, either.

“We are gonna protect our seniors," he said. “Our detectives know to run these cases out as far as we can and arrest everyone we can get our hands on that’s involved. It’s sick what these people are doing to the elderly across the country."

"The punishment should fit the age group they target in my opinion."

