Samantha Rodriguez, 19, is being held behind bars after a strange scene played out last week during a call for an alleged burglary in progress at an area home.

According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 14 to the 12200 block of Chewing Lane, where they found Rodriguez outside of the residence — though the homeowner said that no burglary ever took place.

While investigators were speaking with the homeowner, officials say that Rodriguez attempted to pull a fast one and tried to flee, but was quickly apprehended and found to be under the influence of drugs.

While she was being arrested, it is further alleged that Rodriguez kicked a deputy several times, though no serious injuries were reported.

Officials made note that at the time she was being taken into custody, a school bus was passing through the area, "unfortunately exposing young children to Rodriguez’s violent and illegal actions."

During a subsequent search, drugs were found in Rodriguez's purse, along with an ID confirming she had initially lied about her name, which explained her attempt to flee.

Further investigation determined that Rodriguez was wanted out of Prince William County for failing to appear in court, and additional drugs were found on her on the way to the jail.

Rodriguez was charged with:

False identification to law enforcement;

False identification to avoid arrest;

Two counts of possession of Schedule I/II narcotics;

Two counts of assault on law enforcement.

She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

"We thank the parents who promptly contacted the Sheriff’s Office, allowing us to coordinate with the affected school," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

"Through our close partnership with Spotsylvania County Public Schools, the School Resource Officer was able to ensure counselors and staff were informed to support the children who witnessed the incident."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.