Ryan White, 35, of Ruther Glen, was arrested on multiple charges after an officer caught him engaging in suspicious activity in the Central Park Townhomes area, according to police.

An officer from the Fredericksburg Police Department was patrolling the neighborhood on Saturday, Feb. 1, when he spotted White in a black Honda Accord with a license plate registered to a Toyota Highlander, officials said.

Over several minutes, multiple people approached the car before walking away.

When the officer initiated a traffic stop on Fall Hill Avenue, White, who was the passenger, took off running, police said.

During the chase, White allegedly pulled a loaded Smith & Wesson from his waistband and threw it into a nearby yard before he eventually stopped running and surrendered to the officer.

The firearm was recovered, and White was taken into custody on charges that include:

Possession of a concealed weapon;

Fleeing from law enforcement;

Brandishing a firearm;

Reckless handling of a firearm;

Public intoxication.

Authorities said additional charges may be filed pending lab results on an unknown substance found in the vehicle.

White was transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he is being held on a $7,500 bond.

The driver of the vehicle was released without charges.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.