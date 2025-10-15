Deryl “Ryan” Mims, 28, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 12, the same day as his mother’s birthday, and shortly after the family had to put down their beloved dog.

The heartbreaking loss came less than two weeks after the family had to say goodbye to their beloved German Shepherd, a tragedy Ryan’s mother, Sheri Mullins-Longwell, said she never imagined would be followed by another.

“This is the last picture taken on my phone (Sept. 29) moments before my 9-year-old shepherd was put down,” she shared in a Facebook post. “Little did I know 13 days later my baby and only son would also be gone.”

Mims' death has devastated those who knew him. His mother said he died on her birthday — a moment she described as almost impossible to process.

“My son Ryan Mims passed away unexpectedly on my birthday (Oct. 12),” she wrote. “He was only 28 years old. His passing has devastated our family.”

Ryan’s sister, Brandy Robinson, also shared that their family was left heartbroken and unprepared for such a sudden loss.

“My younger brother Ryan passed away early Sunday morning. His passing has devastated our family,” she said. “Please keep our family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

Known for his intelligence and deep love for animals, Ryan often surrounded himself with the family’s dogs. Photos shared by his loved ones show him smiling beside them — snapshots of happier days now etched into the family’s memory.

In the days since his passing, a GoFundMe titled “In Memory of Ryan Mims: Funeral Support” was created by his sister to help cover funeral expenses. As of Wednesday, it had raised nearly $1,000 toward its $1,800 goal.

It can be found here.

“He was one of the most intelligent people and loved his animals so dearly,” Robinson wrote on the fundraiser page. “We are reaching out for help with funeral expenses to lay him to rest.”

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, the family said.

