Robert Henry, a US Navy Petty Officer Second Class in Norfolk, was sentenced on Tuesday to six years in prison for receiving child sexual abuse material (CSAM), federal authorities announced.

In November 2024, the Norfolk Police Department received a complaint that Henry, 43, was in possession of CSAM on his personal laptop, according to court documents.

Henry handed over his computer, along with two hard drives, and a cell phone, which led to the recovery of 176 CSAM videos and 119 CSAM images depicting at least 27 minor victims.

The officer's search history was not much better — and showed that he knew what he was doing was inappropriate.

Keyword searches of "Teens and Schoolgirls," and "Teen XXX Groups" were found on his devices. It was later determined that he used several messaging apps to request illicit materials and find additional groups of like-minded people.

At one point, prosecutors say that Henry deleted one of those apps, stating that "there are people looking for predators."

