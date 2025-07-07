Mostly Cloudy

Robert “Bob” Bieri Missing At Shenandoah National Park

A frantic search is underway for a 61-year-old man who vanished off-trail in Shenandoah National Park over the holiday weekend, officials confirmed.

Robert (Bob) Bieri

Photo Credit: Shenandoah National Park
Robert “Bob” Bieri was reported missing to park rangers on the evening of Saturday, July 5, according to Shenandoah National Park spokesperson Allysah Fox. 

He was last seen in the vicinity of Lewis Falls, off-trail.

Bieri is described as being 5-foot-10, weighing about 205 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a short-sleeved red shirt, green shorts, glasses, tennis shoes, and a fanny pack.

A full-scale search operation was launched late Saturday night and is being led by Shenandoah National Park Search and Rescue personnel, with support from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Shenandoah National Park’s Communications Center at (540) 999-3422.

