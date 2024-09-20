Repeat DUI Driver From Spotsy Busted After Being Tracked By Paramedic In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Spotsylvania resident Frederick Frazier III found himself in a familiar position overnight, when he was stopped for his second DUI in the past five years by deputies on patrol Thursday night.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 19, a sergeant from the agency responded to Kings Highway, where there was a reported reckless driver, and a paramedic was able to advise dispatch that they were behind a silver SUV, "that was swerving all over the lanes."

The sergeant was able to track down the vehicle, which was still being trailed by the medic, at the intersection of Kings Highway and James Ashby Parkway, where they conducted a traffic stop at the nearby Walmart on Washington Square Plaza.

During that stop, Frazier advised the fog was the reason for his driving behavior; however, Sergeant Jett observed signs of intoxication. In plain view there were signs of drug activity.

It was later determined that Frazier had a previous DUI offense in 2020.

The 46-year-old was charged with driving under the influence second offense within five years and possession of controlled substances. Frazier was held at the Rappahannock Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.