Reginald Robinson Jr. Arrested For Bomb Threat At VA Bank

A man who slipped a bank teller a note claiming that he had an explosive device in Virginia is behind bars after being quickly arrested, police say.

Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Police
Zak Failla
Members of the Fredericksburg Police Department arrested King George resident Reginald Robinson Jr., 34, following an investigation into a bomb threat made at United Bank.

At around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, officers were called to the bank in the 500 block of Emancipation Highway, when a man passed a written note to a teller stating that he was in possession of a gun and an explosive device before quickly fleeing the area.

Robinson did not make it far.

When officers arrived, police say that he was found sitting outside the nearby Fas Mart, where he was apprehended without incident.

First responders canvassed the area and no explosive devices or weapons were found by a state police bomb dog, investigators noted.

Robinson was charged with making bomb threats and is being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail. 

