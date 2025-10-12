The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 11, along the southbound lanes of US Highway 29 in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Two troopers were stopped with their emergency lights flashing, helping a disabled tractor-trailer on the shoulder when a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser suddenly slammed into the rear patrol car.

The impact forced that cruiser forward, striking one of the troopers before crashing into the second patrol car, investigators said.

The injured trooper was airlifted to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, while the second trooper escaped without harm.

Both patrol cars had their emergency lights activated and were partially blocking the right travel lane to protect the disabled truck — standard protocol for roadside assistance and safety.

The driver of the Chrysler, Raul Jesus Salas, 74, of Gretna, was charged with reckless driving, according to the Virginia State Police.

Officials said the investigation into the crash remains active.

