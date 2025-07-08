Fair 91°

‘Quack’ Doctor, Fake Scripts, No Medical Training: Virginia Exec Gets Prison Time: DOJ

A former pain clinic executive will spend the next three years in federal prison after admitting she helped cover up illegal drug activity and healthcare fraud — and knowingly let unqualified employees treat patients, including those struggling with addiction, authorities announced.

Pain Care Center Madison Heights

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Jennifer Adams, 52, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was sentenced to 36 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to helping conceal fraud and drug conspiracies at a chain of pain management clinics in southwest Virginia, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Adams served as the Chief Operating Officer of L5 Medical Holdings, doing business as “Pain Care Centers,” which operated clinics in Woodlawn, Lynchburg, Madison Heights, Blacksburg, and Christiansburg, officials said.

“Adams admitted to encouraging medical providers with L5 to follow the opinion of non-medical professionals in making medical decisions, including whether a patient should be treated for opioid addiction or for pain management, whether a patient should receive a prescription, and what type of drug should be prescribed," they added.

According to court documents, L5 was founded in 2014 by a former mortgage broker with no medical training. Adams, who also had no medical background, helped run day-to-day operations as the clinics prescribed opioids and Suboxone, a drug used to treat addiction.

She admitted she knew one provider, Dr. Wendell Randall, was not offering legitimate medical care.

Court records state that L5 employees called Dr. Randall a “quack” and a “train wreck,” and said his files did not “justify continuing the medication” he prescribed. One staffer even questioned “if anyone check(ed) to see if he was (a) real doctor.”

Adams also acknowledged she knew the clinics were illegally using doctors’ credentials to prescribe Suboxone — even when those doctors had not evaluated the patients.

Prosecutors said that Adams also helped roll out drug testing policies that “improperly inflated bills to medical insurers." 

