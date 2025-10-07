Pregnant Woman Begged Maryland Driver To Stop During 120+ MPH Virginia Chase, Sheriff Says

The police pursuit began at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, when a deputy on patrol on I-66 clocked a vehicle going 90 mph in a posted 70 mph zone, setting off a dangerous chain of events.

According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, the deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens, but the driver continued speeding away, reaching more than 120 mph during the chase.

"The vehicle was weaving aggressively through traffic and the driver turned off the vehicle lights in an apparent attempt to evade the deputy," officials said.

The driver then took Exit 28, merged onto the southbound lanes of Route 17, and sped away, topping 100 mph.

Officials say that the driver then made a U-turn through the ditch in the median just south of Belvoir Road because it was unable to slow down in time to make the actual crossover.

As the deputy was turning through the crossover, he observed a man in the middle of the roadway who appeared to be in distress.

The deputy stopped to assist the man, at which point the vehicle slowed down, pulled to the side of the road, then took off down Route 17.

Investigators said that the man told the deputy that he jumped out of the vehicle while it was moving "because he was scared and wanted to get out." He also advised that a pregnant woman was also inside the vehicle trying to get the driver to stop.

Paramedics were called to assist the injured man, who was treated and evaluated. The driver and vehicle were then identified by the department.

Warrants have now been issued for felony eluding, reckless speeding, and a summons for driving without lights on.

The warrants were sent to Silver Spring for service.

