Police Name Second Suspect In Deadly Downtown Fredericksburg Shooting (Updated)

Izaiah Jabbar Daniels, 21, of Woodford, was arrested during a vehicle stop by the Orange County Sheriff's Office and is now facing the following charges that include second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Daniels is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The Fredericksburg Police Department, with help from mutual aid partners, secured warrants and took Daniels into custody following his apprehension, officials said.

Police said the shooting, which occurred early on Dec. 14 in the 400 block of William Street, stemmed from an altercation between known parties.

Officers arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. and found Jones on Charles Street suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are still searching for Elijah Musgrove, another suspect in the case.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Musgrove's whereabouts to call 911 or 540-373-3122.

The investigation is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for updates.

