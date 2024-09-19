Partly Cloudy 79°

Pilot Of Small Plane Injured In Virginia Crash (Developing)

The pilot of a small plane that went down in Virginia on Thursday afternoon suffered injuries after being forced to make an emergency crash landing in a Fredericksburg field after a mechanical failure, officials say.

Virginia State Police troopers were called to the 14500 bock of Spring Mill Road in Fredericsburg, where there was a reported crash involving a pilot of a single-engine Cessna plane that made an emergency landing, but not before taking out several trees.

According to state police investigators, the 79-year-old pilot suffered serious injuries in the crash, but is expected to survive after he was airlifted from the crash site to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment and evaluation.

The pilot was the only person on board at the time.

The crash is now being investigated by state police, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who were all notified of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

