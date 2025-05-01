Phone Call To Drug Dealer’s Mom Led To Deadly Robbery, Burning Of Body In Virginia: DOJ

Joseph Richard Walker, 30, of Roanoke, was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to Hobbs Act robbery and using a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

Walker admitted to robbing and killing a Pennsylvania man known as “E.B.” — his marijuana supplier — during a premeditated setup in April 2023, then dragging the victim’s body into a car, driving to Bedford County, and torching the vehicle to destroy the evidence.

It was a calculated and brutal murder carried out to avoid paying a drug debt, federal officials said Wednesday, April 30, when the sentence was handed down.

Prosecutors say Walker had been working with another man, Garrett Isaac Williams, since at least late 2021 in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana and wax in Virginia that they would procure from E.B., who traveled from Pennsylvania to Walker's Roanoke home.

In early 2023, Williams owed E.B. a large sum of money for fronted product, and when E.B. had trouble getting in touch with Williams, he tried calling Walker — but accidentally phoned Walker’s mother instead.

That mistake proved fatal.

Instead of repaying their debt, Walker and Williams hatched a plan to rob E.B. during his next delivery. They figured the robbery would scare him out of Virginia for good.

On April 17, 2023, E.B. traveled from Pennsylvania to Walker’s home with 10 pounds of marijuana and two pounds of wax. Walker met him at the door with a loaded Sig Sauer .45 caliber pistol.

After a short verbal exchange about the accidental phone call, Walker shot E.B. twice and killed him, prosecutors said. He stole the drugs, loaded E.B.’s body into the trunk of his own car, and drove it to a remote area in Bedford County, where he set the car ablaze.

Walker pleaded guilty earlier this year. Williams has also admitted guilt and is awaiting sentencing.

