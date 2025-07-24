Dr. Olena “Leleka” Yeryomenko, a Ukrainian military medic and animal rescuer, was killed June 29 while rushing to help a wounded soldier — just after evacuating 42 dogs from heavy shelling near the Russian border.

This week, PETA held a memorial service and planted a white rose bush with a plaque in Leleka’s honor at its Bea Arthur Dog Park on Front Street in Norfolk, calling her a “bright spot in a dark time.”

PETA says Leleka worked closely with PETA Germany and Animal Rescue Kharkiv (ARK) between combat missions, helping starving and injured animals trapped in destroyed buildings in places like Sumy and Avdiivka, where she ultimately died.

She had a rule on the battlefield: “Until I leave food for every animal, we won’t go further.”

During the service, PETA Director Rachel Bellis said Leleka personally coaxed dogs from rubble, wrapped cats in blankets, and delivered hundreds of pounds of food to those left behind in the war zone.

"Most of us can’t imagine the danger that Leleka and her fellow rescuers have faced every day while saving terrified animals," Bellis added.

"Leleka personally coaxed dogs from the rubble of shelled buildings, she gently wrapped cats in blankets to get them to safety, and she delivered hundreds upon hundreds of pounds of food for hungry animals."

PETA says the tribute is meant to honor Leleka’s courage, compassion, and selfless commitment to “saving everyone she could.”

