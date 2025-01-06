'People's Choice:' Baby Hippo That Took Social Media By Storm In VA Gets Name After Heated Vote

After a spirited global contest, the people have spoken: Richmond Metro Zoo’s baby pygmy hippo now has a fitting moniker.

Poppy.

The newborn entered the world on Monday, Dec. 9, and has quickly captivated local residents and animal lovers alike, taking off on social media after being transferred to the zoo family on Christmas Eve.

More than 116,000 votes from 165 countries narrowly topped Hammie Mae, claiming 52.8 percent of the votes, carrying all 50 states

"Princess Poppy is the people’s choice," zoo officials stated. "Poppy won the overall vote, the USA vote, the Virginia vote, and the in-person vote.

"The popular vote may have been close, but the victory was decisive."

Other prospective names included Juniper and Omi, though they were both ultimately eliminated.

"Poppy is the perfect name for this playful, perky, and ever-increasing popular hippo," Zoo officials mused. "Her name is a flower just like her mother Iris."

Iris and Poppy are on habitat at the zoo and can be seen by visitors in the indoor pool area. When the weather is warmer and Poppy is a little bigger, they will move to the outdoor habitat, which has a large pool with underwater viewing windows.

The pygmy hippo is an endangered species native to West Africa. Less than 2,500 mature individuals remain in the wild. This birth plays an important role in helping protect this rare and elusive species

