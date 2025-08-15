Overturned Tractor-Trailer Shuts Down Busy Stafford Roadway, Sparks Hours-Long Cleanup

According to VDOT, the wreck happened at Centreport Parkway and Route 1, leaving the truck overturned and debris scattered across the roadway.

Travelers heading to I-95 were forced to use exit 133 (Route 17) or exit 140 (Courthouse Road) while the closure was in effect through Friday afternoon.

By early afternoon, crews reported that the crash site was largely cleared.

In an update shortly after 12:30 p.m., VDOT said I-95 on- and off-ramps at exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) had reopened, along with northbound Centreport Parkway lanes.

However, the right lane on Route 1 northbound to Centreport Parkway remained closed for continued cleanup.

Photos from the scene showed heavy equipment lifting the damaged trailer, piles of debris pushed to the roadside, and workers in high-visibility gear directing the operation.

The load appeared to include construction materials and scrap, much of it spilled across the shoulder and into the grass.

