Online Deal Goes Bad For Spotsy Fugitive Busted With Gun, Fentanyl: Sheriff

Austin Kile, of Spotsylvania, was arrested without incident after deputies from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office posed as interested buyers and arranged a meet-up through social media, according to investigators on Monday, June 30.

“When deputies arrived, the suspect… didn’t manage to close the deal,” the department said. “Instead, he was taken into custody… and with a lot more than just his online listings.”

Kile was allegedly caught with a pistol and “hundreds of fentanyl pills,” the sheriff’s office said. He was immediately taken into custody and turned over to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

He’s facing a stack of charges, including:

Possession of a schedule I/II narcotic (third offense);

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon;

Possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I/II narcotic with intent to distribute;

Distribution of a weapon of terrorism (fentanyl);

Outstanding warrant from Fredericksburg for possession of a schedule I/II narcotic.

Deputies said their “creative approach” helped get a dangerous offender and deadly drugs off the street.

“Their efforts removed a dangerous offender—and a significant amount of fentanyl—from our community,” the sheriff’s office said.

