Bryant was shot and killed in Chesterfield County on Saturday, Oct. 4, in what investigators have described as a targeted attack that remains under investigation.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 20900 block of Third Avenue for a reported assault with a deadly weapon.

When they arrived, they found Bryant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have charged Latrell Keyjuan Creighton, 19, with second-degree murder in Bryant’s killing.

“If you see him, do not approach him and call 911,” police said. “If you know of his whereabouts, please call your local police department immediately.”

Bryant’s death has devastated his family — especially his mother, Adrienne Cooper, who is now facing an unimaginable loss.

A GoFundMe created by family friend Jillian Stocks describes Bryant as “Adrienne’s youngest son, one of her twin children, whose life was tragically cut short on Oct. 4.”

“Omarion was only 20 years old, with so much promise ahead of him,” the page reads. “He touched the lives of everyone around him with his kindness, laughter, love, and his famous infectious smile.”

Bryant "will be remembered for his vibrant spirit, kind heart, and the way his smile could light up any room," his obituary says.

"He was a loyal friend, a devoted son, and a loving brother whose memory will forever live on in the hearts of his family and friends."

Stocks said Cooper, a mother of four, is enduring another heartbreaking loss after previously losing her firstborn.

“Adrienne has already suffered greatly with the loss of her firstborn and is now having to face another child moving on to be with our heavenly Father sooner than any of us ever imagined,” Stocks wrote.

The fundraiser aims to "help ease the financial strain on Omarion’s family so they can focus on healing and honoring his memory."

“No family should have to carry this burden alone,” Stocks wrote. “No mother should ever endure losing their child.”

Funeral services for Omarion were held Oct 13 and shared on social media.

Loved ones remembered him for his laughter, his warmth, and the joy he brought to those around him.

"Omarion loved riding and fixing ATVs and spending time outdoors, where he found peace and freedom," his obituary reads. "His adventurous nature and passion for life inspired those around him to live each day to the fullest."

The GoFundMe for the Bryant family can be found here.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the loss of Omarion Bryant,” Stocks wrote. “Please consider donating. If unable to donate, please share and send prayers for this family.”

