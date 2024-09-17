Motorcyclist Killed Crashing Into Pick-Up Turning At Spotsylvania Intersection, Sheriff Says

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, deputies were called to the area of Courthouse Road and Cloverhill Road, where there was a reported crash involving motorcyclist James Reid and a truck being driven by an 18-year-old man.

Investigators from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said that Reid was riding on Courthouse Road when the pick-up truck attempted to turn onto Cloverhill Road. Reid struck the truck and suffered critical injuries he later succumbed to.

The incident remains under investigation, though "it appears speed may have been a contributing factor."

