Rain 73°

SHARE

Motorcyclist Killed Crashing Into Pick-Up Turning At Spotsylvania Intersection, Sheriff Says

Speed may have been a contributing factor in the fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man who was struck by a turning pick-up truck in Spotsylvania, according to the sheriff's office.

The pick-up driver was making a turn from Courthouse Road onto Cloverhill Road when James Reid struck him.

The pick-up driver was making a turn from Courthouse Road onto Cloverhill Road when James Reid struck him.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, deputies were called to the area of Courthouse Road and Cloverhill Road, where there was a reported crash involving motorcyclist James Reid and a truck being driven by an 18-year-old man. 

Investigators from the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said that Reid was riding on Courthouse Road when the pick-up truck attempted to turn onto Cloverhill Road. Reid struck the truck and suffered critical injuries he later succumbed to. 

The incident remains under investigation, though "it appears speed may have been a contributing factor." 

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE