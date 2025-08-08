Moriano Lardge, 38, of Stafford, was arrested on Wednesday night, Aug. 6, after a chaotic series of events that began around 11 p.m. on Sun Bluff Way, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

A caller reported seeing a man “standing on top of a vehicle that did not belong to him, stomping on it, yelling, and attempting to break into it,” the sheriff’s office said on Friday, Aug. 8.

When deputies arrived, the suspect sped off in his own vehicle, prompting a police pursuit.

Deputies chased Lardge through the area of the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, the sheriff’s office said.

He eventually ditched the car and ran off near I-95 and Spotsylvania Parkway.

After a short foot chase, Lardge was taken into custody.

He was charged with:

Felony eluding;

DUI;

Stalking;

Felony destruction of property;

Expired registration;

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He also had an open Capias out of Spotsylvania County.

Lardge was taken to the Rappahannock Regional Jail and held without bond.

“No citizens or deputies were injured during the incident,” the sheriff’s office added. “This incident highlights the dedication, professionalism, and swift response of our deputies.”

