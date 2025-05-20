Missing Virginia Teens Airlifted After Hit-Run Crash; Driver Tracked Down, Sheriff Says

Thomas Dawson, 71, of Remington, was arrested on Sunday, May 18, and charged with two felony counts of hit and run causing personal injury, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. on Catlett Road near Bealeton, where deputies say Dawson struck two juveniles — who had been reported missing a day earlier from Charlottesville and Harrisonburg — and kept going.

Both teens were flown to Fairfax Hospital with injuries that were described as not life-threatening, officials said.

Detectives used footage from a Remington Police Department FLOCK camera that captured the plate of the suspected white Ford pickup, the sheriff's office said.

The vehicle, which had damage consistent with the crash, was found later that night at Dawson’s home in Remington, they said, where he was arrested.

Dawson is being held without bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.

