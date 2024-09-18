Missing 17-Year-Old Cocker Spaniel Saved From Culvert Pipe In Spotsylvania

On Tuesday afternoon, Spotsylvania Court Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management personnel were called to the 12000 block of Grantwood Drive, where there was a dog trapped inside the pipe one day after it was reported missing.

Using a pipe inspection camera, first responders were able to confirm that the dog was trapped inside, prompting them to dig out the area in an effort to get closer to the scared dog.

Once the area was clear, firefighters were able to use an oscillating saw to remove a section of pipe and recover the dog, Riley, who was returned to their owner a little dirty, a little spooked, but otherwise unharmed.

All's well that ends well.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fredericksburg and receive free news updates.