Michelle Gorham was busted around 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 29, after deputies spotted her driving without headlights on Patriot Highway and swerving across lanes, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

A traffic stop was attempted near Mine Road, but the Spotsy resident refused to stop, sparking a dangerous pursuit that continued northbound onto I-95, according to the sheriff’s office.

During the pursuit, investigators say that Gorham hit speeds topping 100 mph while "repeatedly changing lanes, creating a significant hazard to the motoring public."

Gorham finally pulled over near mile marker 128 on I-95 and was taken into custody without further incident, officials said.

Charges include:

DUI 3rd (within 5–10 years, BAC > .20);

Driving revoked DUI related – 2nd or subsequent offense;

Felony eluding;

Outstanding warrants for DUI 2nd (within 5–10 years);

Driving revoked DUI related;

Open container.

“We commend the professionalism and diligence of our deputies in removing this dangerous driver from the roadway,” Major Delbert Myrick said. “Thankfully, no citizens or deputies were injured during this incident.”

