Deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office say 34-year-old Michael Tibbs is facing new charges after they found him hiding in a closet and say he caused chaos after being taken into custody on Monday, July 21.

It began when deputies arrived at an area home to serve Tibbs with a capias warrant tied to a prior assault on law enforcement charge.

After the property owner let them inside, deputies eventually discovered Tibbs stashed in a bedroom closet.

But that was just the beginning.

Tibbs allegedly became combative and argumentative the moment he was found.

After being handcuffed, he refused to walk and had to be physically carried out of the home—during which he kicked a deputy several times, the sheriff’s office said.

The chaos didn’t stop once he was in the patrol car.

Tibbs then allegedly tried to kick out the windows before finally being delivered to the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where deputies and jail staff secured him without further incident.

Tibbs was served with the outstanding warrant and now faces additional charges of assault on law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

He was ordered held without bond.

The sheriff’s office praised the deputies’ professionalism and restraint, adding that no serious injuries were reported.

